Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 7.16% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 5.66% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 16.04% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 5.57% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.00% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 12.38% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and EW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.0% Healthcare +0.3% Consumer Products -0.8% Technology & Communications -0.8% Financial -1.0% Industrial -1.1% Services -1.4% Materials -1.4% Energy -1.7%

