News & Insights

Markets
EIX

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

May 31, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.2% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and down 7.16% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 5.66% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 16.04% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 5.57% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.00% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 12.38% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and EW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.0%
Healthcare +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Technology & Communications -0.8%
Financial -1.0%
Industrial -1.1%
Services -1.4%
Materials -1.4%
Energy -1.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Low Priced Dividend Stocks
 FOSL Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding APRW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EIX
ES
XLU
DXCM
EW

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.