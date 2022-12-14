Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 3.56% year-to-date. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.41% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 9.55% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and ETR make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 0.31% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.98% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc, is down 5.28% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and PFE make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Energy -0.4% Financial -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Services -1.2% Materials -1.3%

