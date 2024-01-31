Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.5% on the day, and down 2.24% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is down 2.51% year-to-date, and DTE Energy Co, is down 3.84% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and DTE make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Stryker Corp (Symbol: SYK) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.0% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 3.60% on a year-to-date basis. Stryker Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.19% year-to-date, and Edwards Lifesciences Corp is up 4.08% year-to-date. Combined, SYK and EW make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.5% Healthcare +0.5% Services -0.0% Financial -0.2% Industrial -0.2% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Energy -1.1% Technology & Communications -1.2%

