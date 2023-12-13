Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Healthcare

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, up 1.2%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 6.54% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 10.82% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 3.46% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and EXC make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.8%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.0% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.24% on a year-to-date basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 40.07% year-to-date, and Revvity Inc, is down 32.99% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and RVTY make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +0.8% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy -0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.