AEP

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

May 01, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.0%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 7.32% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.70% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 1.10% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and ES make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) and Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 7.92% on a year-to-date basis. Humana Inc., meanwhile, is down 30.81% year-to-date, and Globe Life Inc, is down 34.88% year-to-date. GL makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.0%
Financial+0.5%
Healthcare+0.2%
Materials0.0%
Services-0.4%
Industrial-0.4%
Consumer Products-0.6%
Technology & Communications-1.2%
Energy-2.3%

Also see:

