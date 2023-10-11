Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 13.94% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.10% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 0.15% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PEG make up approximately 15.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.93% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.85% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 11.21% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.8% Financial +0.1% Technology & Communications 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Energy -0.3% Services -0.4% Materials -0.7% Consumer Products -0.9% Healthcare -2.0%

