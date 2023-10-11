News & Insights

Markets
NEE

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

October 11, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 13.94% year-to-date. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.10% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 0.15% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and PEG make up approximately 15.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.8% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.93% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.85% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 11.21% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.8%
Financial +0.1%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Industrial 0.0%
Energy -0.3%
Services -0.4%
Materials -0.7%
Consumer Products -0.9%
Healthcare -2.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ken Griffin
 EXC Dividend History
 ETFs Holding N

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEE
PEG
XLU
AMT
BXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.