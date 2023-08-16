Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 9.15% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 32.91% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, is down 0.92% year-to-date. Combined, AES and PEG make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Financial stocks, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 4.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 0.56% on a year-to-date basis. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.32% year-to-date, and Allstate Corp, is down 18.64% year-to-date. Combined, PGR and ALL make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|-0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Energy
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.6%
