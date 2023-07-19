Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 4.54% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.15% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 6.13% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and PPL make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.1% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 3.32% on a year-to-date basis. Northern Trust Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.20% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, is down 19.14% year-to-date. Combined, NTRS and CFG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.3%
|Financial
|+1.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Technology & Communications
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
Also see: Metals Stocks You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did
Institutional Holders of CLOV
Funds Holding LLEM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.