Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

July 19, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Utilities companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.3%. Within that group, Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 4.54% year-to-date. Entergy Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.15% year-to-date, and PPL Corp, is down 6.13% year-to-date. Combined, ETR and PPL make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 14.1% and 6.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 3.32% on a year-to-date basis. Northern Trust Corp, meanwhile, is down 7.20% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc, is down 19.14% year-to-date. Combined, NTRS and CFG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +1.3%
Financial +1.3%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Healthcare +0.4%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Materials -0.0%
Energy -0.1%
Industrial -0.2%
Services -0.3%

