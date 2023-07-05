Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.5%. Within the sector, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.5% on the day, and down 3.63% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 14.06% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc, is down 1.16% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and ED make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, American Tower Corp (Symbol: AMT) and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.41% on a year-to-date basis. American Tower Corp, meanwhile, is down 5.99% year-to-date, and Crown Castle Inc, is down 12.70% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.5% Financial -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Services -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8% Energy -0.8% Materials -1.9%

