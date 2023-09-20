Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 5.69% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.23% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 19.93% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and D make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.42% on a year-to-date basis. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 34.34% year-to-date, and Pool Corp is up 18.29% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
Also see: Warren Buffett Stock Picks
JQC Dividend History
HSGX shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.