Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.6%. Within that group, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.4% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 5.69% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.23% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 19.93% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and D make up approximately 7.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 1.42% on a year-to-date basis. Molson Coors Beverage Co, meanwhile, is up 34.34% year-to-date, and Pool Corp is up 18.29% year-to-date. TAP makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.5% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.3% Services +0.1% Energy -0.1%

