Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

June 14, 2023 — 02:36 pm EDT

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 5.40% year-to-date. PG&E Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.28% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 3.81% year-to-date. Combined, PCG and CMS make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.8% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 1.57% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 5.21% year-to-date, and Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., is down 24.58% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Healthcare -0.3%
Industrial -0.5%
Services -0.6%
Technology & Communications -0.6%
Financial -1.0%
Materials -1.0%
Energy -1.5%

