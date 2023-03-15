Markets
XEL

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

March 15, 2023 — 02:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 4.99% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 1.87% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AEP make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 4.89% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.95% year-to-date, and Kimberly-Clark Corp., is down 7.88% year-to-date. KMB makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Utilities +0.9%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Services -1.2%
Healthcare -1.4%
Technology & Communications -1.9%
Industrial -3.1%
Financial -3.2%
Materials -4.1%
Energy -6.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Shipping Dividend Stocks
 LPS Options Chain
 EMMF market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XEL
AEP
XLU
VFC
KMB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.