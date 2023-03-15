Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 4.99% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 1.87% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AEP make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 4.89% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.95% year-to-date, and Kimberly-Clark Corp., is down 7.88% year-to-date. KMB makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.2%
|Healthcare
|-1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.9%
|Industrial
|-3.1%
|Financial
|-3.2%
|Materials
|-4.1%
|Energy
|-6.7%
Also see: Shipping Dividend Stocks
LPS Options Chain
EMMF market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.