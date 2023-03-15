Wednesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.9%. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.6% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.1% on the day, and down 4.99% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.44% year-to-date, and American Electric Power Co Inc, is down 1.87% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and AEP make up approximately 8.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 1.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and down 4.89% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 22.95% year-to-date, and Kimberly-Clark Corp., is down 7.88% year-to-date. KMB makes up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.9% Consumer Products -1.2% Services -1.2% Healthcare -1.4% Technology & Communications -1.9% Industrial -3.1% Financial -3.2% Materials -4.1% Energy -6.7%

