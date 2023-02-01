In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, up about 9.3% and shares of Saia up about 6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are semiconductors shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Silicon Laboratories, trading higher by about 16.1% and Applied Optoelectronics, trading higher by about 10.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Semiconductors

