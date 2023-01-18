In trading on Wednesday, trucking shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Daseke, up about 6.5% and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Neonode, trading higher by about 18.5% and Diebold Nixdorf, trading higher by about 10.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Trucking, Computers

