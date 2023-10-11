In trading on Wednesday, transportation services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1%. Leading the group were shares of Ftai Infrastructure, up about 8.3% and shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings up about 6.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rubber & plastics shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led by Tupperware Brands, trading up by about 36.7% and Advanced Drainage Systems, trading up by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Transportation Services, Rubber & Plastics

