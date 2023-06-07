News & Insights

Markets
CMBM

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Specialty Retail Stocks

June 07, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cambium Networks, up about 9.9% and shares of AMC Networks up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Stitch Fix, trading up by about 33.4% and Titan Machinery, trading higher by about 6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Specialty Retail Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMBM
AMCX
SFIX
TITN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.