In trading on Wednesday, television & radio shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Cambium Networks, up about 9.9% and shares of AMC Networks up about 8.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are specialty retail shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Stitch Fix, trading up by about 33.4% and Titan Machinery, trading higher by about 6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Television & Radio, Specialty Retail Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.