Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.2% on the day, and up 10.76% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 225.86% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 6.75% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NOW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 15.13% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 151.12% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 11.25% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.9%
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Healthcare
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.4%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
