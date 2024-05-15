Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.9%. Within the sector, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.2% on the day, and up 10.76% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 225.86% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 6.75% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and NOW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.5% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.3% in midday trading, and up 15.13% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 151.12% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 11.25% year-to-date. Combined, VST and AES make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.9% Utilities +1.2% Healthcare +1.1% Financial +0.6% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.4% Materials +0.1% Energy 0.0% Consumer Products -0.2%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 SLNG YTD Return

 CIIG market cap history

 CNTF Split History



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.