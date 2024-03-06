Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.2%. Within the sector, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 7.93% year-to-date. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, meanwhile, is up 12.34% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 5.44% year-to-date. Combined, HPE and SWKS make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.9%. Among large Utilities stocks, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and down 0.39% on a year-to-date basis. Dominion Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.36% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp is up 53.89% year-to-date. Combined, D and CEG make up approximately 10.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.6% Consumer Products +0.1% Services +0.1% Financial -0.2%

