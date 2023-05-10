Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 22.83% year-to-date. Akamai Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.07% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 20.97% year-to-date. Combined, AKAM and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.62% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.30% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 1.73% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Financial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-0.9%
|Services
|-1.0%
|Energy
|-1.1%
Also see: KO MACD
ACT Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of GSGO
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.