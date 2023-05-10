Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Akamai Technologies Inc (Symbol: AKAM) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.6% and 3.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 22.83% year-to-date. Akamai Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.07% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 20.97% year-to-date. Combined, AKAM and MPWR make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 1.62% on a year-to-date basis. AES Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.30% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 1.73% year-to-date. Combined, AES and NRG make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.8% Consumer Products -0.9% Industrial -0.9% Materials -0.9% Services -1.0% Energy -1.1%

