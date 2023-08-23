Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 2.0% on the day, and up 39.48% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is up 52.42% year-to-date, and Cadence Design Systems Inc is up 46.46% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and CDNS make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 1.1%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.3% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 23.30% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 13.45% year-to-date, and Netflix Inc is up 46.17% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and NFLX make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Services +1.1% Financial +1.1% Industrial +1.1% Consumer Products +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.5% Utilities +0.4% Energy -0.2%

