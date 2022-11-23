Markets
ZBRA

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

November 23, 2022 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 22.23% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.95% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 47.11% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 25.94% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 52.02% year-to-date, and Target Corp, is down 27.54% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and TGT make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.9%
Services +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Healthcare +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.5%
Utilities +0.2%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy -1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Industrial Dividend Stock List
 Funds Holding PLM
 Charles Schwab DMA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ZBRA
EPAM
XLK
WBD
TGT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.