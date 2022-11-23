Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 22.23% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.95% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 47.11% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.6% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 25.94% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 52.02% year-to-date, and Target Corp, is down 27.54% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and TGT make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.9% Services +0.8% Industrial +0.7% Healthcare +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Utilities +0.2% Financial +0.2% Materials +0.2% Energy -1.2%

