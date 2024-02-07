Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 18.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.13% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.91% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 23.10% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and PANW make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.1% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.58% on a year-to-date basis. Emerson Electric Co., meanwhile, is up 8.53% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc, is down 1.51% year-to-date. Combined, EMR and GNRC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+1.2%
|Industrial
|+1.1%
|Materials
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.2%
|Energy
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.