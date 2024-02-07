Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 1.2%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 18.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 6.13% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 9.91% year-to-date, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc is up 23.10% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and PANW make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 1.1%. Among large Industrial stocks, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.1% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 2.58% on a year-to-date basis. Emerson Electric Co., meanwhile, is up 8.53% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc, is down 1.51% year-to-date. Combined, EMR and GNRC make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Materials +1.1% Financial +0.5% Services +0.2% Energy +0.2% Utilities 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2%

