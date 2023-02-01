Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 10.2% and 4.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 10.78% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 29.30% year-to-date, and Monolithic Power Systems Inc is up 29.90% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and MPWR make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Industrial stocks, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL) and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.8% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 3.25% on a year-to-date basis. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., meanwhile, is up 29.54% year-to-date, and FedEx Corp is up 13.60% year-to-date. Combined, ODFL and FDX make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +0.4%
Industrial +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Healthcare -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Utilities -0.5%
Financial -0.6%
Materials -0.9%
Energy -2.7%

