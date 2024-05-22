News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

May 22, 2024 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 16.4% and 9.1%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 11.81% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 43.28% year-to-date, and Analog Devices Inc is up 19.50% year-to-date. Combined, FSLR and ADI make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.3%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.4% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.96% on a year-to-date basis. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.92% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc is up 4.57% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and PFE make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Healthcare+0.3%
Industrial0.0%
Financial-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.5%
Materials-0.6%
Services-0.7%
Utilities-0.8%
Energy-1.5%

