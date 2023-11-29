Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 1.6%. Within that group, NetApp, Inc. (Symbol: NTAP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 15.6% and 6.7%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 51.24% year-to-date. NetApp, Inc., meanwhile, is up 51.82% year-to-date, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is up 5.39% year-to-date. Combined, NTAP and HPE make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.3%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.7% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 5.33% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 26.14% year-to-date, and KeyCorp, is down 24.16% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and KEY make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Financial +1.3% Materials +1.2% Industrial +0.9% Healthcare +0.6% Energy +0.3% Services +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.4%

