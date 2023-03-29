Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 1.6%. Within the sector, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 6.8%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 19.16% year-to-date. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 25.89% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 18.41% year-to-date. Combined, MU and INTC make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 1.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) and Boston Properties Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and down 7.04% on a year-to-date basis. Lincoln National Corp., meanwhile, is down 28.23% year-to-date, and Boston Properties Inc, is down 20.53% year-to-date. LNC makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.6% Financial +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Utilities +1.2% Materials +1.2% Energy +1.2% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.3%

