Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Technology & Communications stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.2% and 4.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 19.14% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is up 90.66% year-to-date, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc is up 56.20% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and AMD make up approximately 8.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 3.08% on a year-to-date basis. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.73% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 2.14% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Services
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Energy
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.6%
|Financial
|-0.7%
