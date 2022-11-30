In trading on Wednesday, specialty retail shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.3%. Leading the group were shares of Build-a-bear Workshop, up about 15.9% and shares of Titan Machinery up about 15.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by North European Oil Royality Trust, trading up by about 6.4% and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 5.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Specialty Retail, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

