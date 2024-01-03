In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Zim Integrated Shipping Services, up about 10.5% and shares of Capital Product Partners up about 5.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.7% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 12.5% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 5.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.