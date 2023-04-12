In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of Textainer Group Holdings, up about 11.4% and shares of Seacor Marine Holdings up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 4.5% and Virnetx Holding, trading higher by about 3.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.