Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ardmore Shipping, up about 5.9% and shares of Global Ship Lease up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Energy Services of America, trading up by about 6.7% and Nine Energy Service, trading higher by about 4.4% on Wednesday.

