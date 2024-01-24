News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

January 24, 2024 — 01:14 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Ardmore Shipping, up about 5.9% and shares of Global Ship Lease up about 4.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Energy Services of America, trading up by about 6.7% and Nine Energy Service, trading higher by about 4.4% on Wednesday.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ASC
GSL
ESOA
NINE

