In trading on Wednesday, shipping shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of StealthGas, up about 4.1% and shares of Dorian LPG up about 3.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are insurance brokers shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by American Coastal Insurance, trading up by about 23% and Heritage Insurance Holdings, trading higher by about 4.4% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Shipping, Insurance Brokers

