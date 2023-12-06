Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 28.31% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 118.87% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 36.96% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.46% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.63% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 33.21% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and SEE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Healthcare
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-1.3%
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
TECS Average Annual Return
LIFE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.