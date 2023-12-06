Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 28.31% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 118.87% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 36.96% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.46% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.63% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 33.21% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and SEE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Healthcare +0.8% Industrial +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Financial +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Energy -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.