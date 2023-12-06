News & Insights

Markets
CCL

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

December 06, 2023 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 28.31% year-to-date. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is up 118.87% year-to-date, and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, is down 36.96% year-to-date. CCL makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.9%. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.46% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 43.63% year-to-date, and Sealed Air Corp, is down 33.21% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and SEE make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.9%
Materials +0.9%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Healthcare +0.8%
Industrial +0.8%
Utilities +0.7%
Financial +0.2%
Technology & Communications +0.1%
Energy -1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Ray Dalio
 TECS Average Annual Return
 LIFE Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CCL
WBA
IYC
ALB
SEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.