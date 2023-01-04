Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Materials

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 2.5%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.0% and 8.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.9% on the day, and roughly flat year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Carnival Corp, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. Combined, BBWI and CCL make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 2.2%. Among large Materials stocks, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and roughly flat year-to-date. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is roughly flat on a year-to-date basis. CE makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +2.5% Materials +2.2% Financial +1.8% Technology & Communications +1.5% Industrial +1.5% Consumer Products +1.3% Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Energy +0.6%

