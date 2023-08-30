News & Insights

Markets
BBWI

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

August 30, 2023 — 02:49 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 24.92% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.93% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 16.86% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and DPZ make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.00% on a year-to-date basis. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is down 1.99% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 24.74% year-to-date. Combined, DE and AXON make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Energy +0.3%
Materials +0.2%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Financial 0.0%
Utilities -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:
 Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding IBDD
 WDC shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BBWI
DPZ
IYC
DE
AXON

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.