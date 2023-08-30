Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 24.92% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 10.93% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 16.86% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and DPZ make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Industrial stocks, Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) and Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.00% on a year-to-date basis. Deere & Co., meanwhile, is down 1.99% year-to-date, and Axon Enterprise Inc is up 24.74% year-to-date. Combined, DE and AXON make up approximately 3.9% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Services +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3% Energy +0.3% Materials +0.2% Consumer Products -0.0% Financial 0.0% Utilities -0.7%

