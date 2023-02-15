Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.7%. Within the sector, Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 17.47% year-to-date. Paramount Global, meanwhile, is up 42.85% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 5.43% year-to-date. Combined, PARA and DPZ make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 0.6%. Among large Industrial stocks, Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 0.4% in midday trading, and up 4.88% on a year-to-date basis. Generac Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 37.66% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 51.48% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-2.3%
