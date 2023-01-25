Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Markets
The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Services sector, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.6% and 5.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 10.16% year-to-date. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.06% year-to-date, and News Corp is up 12.30% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and NWSA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.7% and 8.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 4.85% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.76% year-to-date, and Capital One Financial Corp is up 24.34% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and COF make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Services +0.4%
Financial +0.4%
Materials -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Energy -0.2%
Utilities -0.4%
Healthcare -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.4%
Industrial -0.6%

