Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 0.3%. Within that group, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) and Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.2% and 3.1%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 11.15% year-to-date. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, meanwhile, is up 48.27% year-to-date, and Amazon.com Inc is up 23.22% year-to-date. Combined, CMG and AMZN make up approximately 15.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.7%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 0.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 1.37% on a year-to-date basis. Archer Daniels Midland Co., meanwhile, is down 13.56% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is up 26.87% year-to-date. Combined, ADM and LW make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.7% Healthcare -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8% Financial -0.9% Materials -1.0% Industrial -1.4% Energy -1.5% Utilities -2.0%

