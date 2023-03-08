In trading on Wednesday, semiconductors shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2%. Leading the group were shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, up about 37.2% and shares of Skywater Technology up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, up on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led by Kimball International, trading higher by about 82.7% and Arlo Technologies, trading up by about 45.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Semiconductors, Consumer Goods

