In trading on Wednesday, rubber & plastics shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.7%. Leading the group were shares of Latham Group, up about 17.2% and shares of Rogers up about 7.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are information technology services shares, up on the day by about 1.6% as a group, led by Confluent, trading up by about 8.8% and Unity Software, trading up by about 8.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Rubber & Plastics, Information Technology Services

