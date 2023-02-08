In trading on Wednesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of New York Times, up about 10.6% and shares of Gannett up about 3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are life & health insurance shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Voya Financial, trading up by about 8.8% and Oscar Health, trading up by about 3.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Life & Health Insurance Stocks

