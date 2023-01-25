In trading on Wednesday, publishing shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.1%. Leading the group were shares of News Corp, up about 8.1% and shares of Quad/Graphics up about 1.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are education & training services shares, up on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led by Stride, trading up by about 27% and Strategic Education, trading up by about 0.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Publishing, Education & Training Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.