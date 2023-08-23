News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

August 23, 2023 — 11:50 am EDT

In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.6%. Leading the group were shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 11.6% and shares of DRD Gold up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led by Beazer Homes USA, trading higher by about 5.9% and Toll Brothers, trading up by about 5.2% on Wednesday.

