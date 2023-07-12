In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.5%. Leading the group were shares of Hycroft Mining Holding, up about 10.1% and shares of Endeavour Silver up about 9.3% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 3.1% as a group, led by M/I Homes, trading up by about 7.1% and Dream Finders Homes, trading higher by about 5.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, General Contractors & Builders

