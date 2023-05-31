In trading on Wednesday, precious metals shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.8%. Leading the group were shares of Centerra Gold, up about 10.4% and shares of Perpetua Resources up about 6.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are drugs shares, up on the day by about 1.2% as a group, led by Bright Green, trading up by about 21.6% and Lyell Immunopharma, trading higher by about 14.9% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Drugs

