In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.5%. Leading the group were shares of Glatfelter, up about 77.1% and shares of UFP Industries up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Shengfeng Development, trading up by about 9.4% and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading higher by about 3.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.