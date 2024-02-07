News & Insights

Markets
GLT

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Trucking Stocks

February 07, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.5%. Leading the group were shares of Glatfelter, up about 77.1% and shares of UFP Industries up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are trucking shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Shengfeng Development, trading up by about 9.4% and Old Dominion Freight Line, trading higher by about 3.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Trucking Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Trucking Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GLT
UFPI
SFWL
ODFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.