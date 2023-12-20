In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Glatfelter, up about 9.2% and shares of Mativ up about 4.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto parts shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Hyliion Holdings, trading up by about 25.9% and Strattec Security, trading higher by about 9.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Paper & Forest Products, Auto Parts

