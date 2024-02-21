In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Antero Resources, up about 12.6% and shares of Comstock Resources up about 12.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led by Toll Brothers, trading higher by about 5.2% and Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 4.8% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders

