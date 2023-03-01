In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.9%. Leading the group were shares of Alcoa, up about 6.3% and shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional up about 5.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Gatos Silver, trading up by about 8.9% and Ero Copper, trading up by about 6.2% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Metals & Mining Stocks

