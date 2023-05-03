News & Insights

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Biotechnology Stocks

May 03, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of GD Culture Group, up about 171.2% and shares of Trilogy Metals up about 16.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by ImmunoGen, trading up by about 127.1% and MiMedx Group, trading higher by about 33.3% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

