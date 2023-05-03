In trading on Wednesday, non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.2%. Leading the group were shares of GD Culture Group, up about 171.2% and shares of Trilogy Metals up about 16.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are biotechnology shares, up on the day by about 2.9% as a group, led by ImmunoGen, trading up by about 127.1% and MiMedx Group, trading higher by about 33.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining, Biotechnology Stocks

